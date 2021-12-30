Saint Vincent Hospital Strike Likely Cost Over $40 Million

The nurses strike at Saint Vincent Hospital, which became the longest in state history, could also set records for being the most expensive, with the hospital likely racking up over $40 million over what will be a 43-week strike.

The Business Journal analyzed wage data from hiring postings, and compared that to the 200 workers the union said the hospital had hired by at least the second month. Salary estimates were multiplied over 43 weeks — from when over 700 workers walked off the job in early March to when the nurses are expected to ratify a new agreement on Jan. 3. The lowest range from that data suggest the hospital has spent over $40 million.

