SALEM

Salem Chooses New Mayor During Special Election

Robert "Bob" McCarthy has been serving as acting mayor after Kim Driscoll's departure for Beacon Hill

By Matt Fortin

salem mayor elect Dominick Pangallo
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll Twitter

The North Shore city of Salem, Massachusetts, has elected a new mayor.

During a special mayoral election Tuesday, Dominick Pangallo won 52.4% of the vote, beating former mayor Neil Harrington, according to The Salem News, which cited unofficial results.

Pangallo served as chief of staff to former Mayor Kim Driscoll — now Lt. Gov. Driscoll — who left her post in Witch City to serve on Beacon Hill alongside Gov. Maura Healey.

Driscoll shared a photo on social media with Pangallo Tuesday night, congratulating him on his victory.

"I’ve been honored to call you a friend & colleague," Driscoll wrote. "I have no doubt the Salem is in great hands and I look forward to seeing you lead our great city forward!"

The Salem News reports a 28% turnout for the special mayoral election. According to the news outlet, Mayor-elect Pangallo could be sworn in as soon as May 26.

