Salem Hospital facing lawsuit over HIV, hepatitis exposures

Patients of Salem Hospital are filing a class-action lawsuit after at least 450 of them were exposed to HIV and hepatitis due to bad practices in administering IV medications.

Mass General Brigham, which owns the hospital, publicly disclosed the problem earlier this week and said impacted patients were already informed. The practice was limited to a group of endoscopy patients, according to the health care group, and covered a period of about two years.

The lawsuit, filed by Keches Law Group on behalf of some of those patients, is against Mass General Brigham, Salem Hospital and 10 hospital employees. The impacted patients are now undergoing screening tests to check for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV, which could all cause lifelong impacts. The screening process can take several months or even years, the lawsuit claims.

The complaint centers around the claim that the hospital and its employees were negligent in its policies and procedures when administering IV medications, which could now mean lifelong health issues for those affected. It also claims emotional distress.

"The negligent acts of the Defendants have caused and continue to cause the Plaintiff and the putative class to suffer permanent injuries, including additional testing and extreme anxiety and emotional distress and decreased quality of life as a result of being exposed or potentially being exposed to an infection and, potentially, suffering a serious infection," the complaint reads.

A Mass General Brigham spokesperson said Tuesday that to date, no infections have been reported.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Salem Hospital for comment on the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.