Salem launches guaranteed income pilot project

The City of Salem, Massachusetts, is preparing to launch a new guaranteed income program that will grant qualifying residents $6,000 over the course of a year.

The program is called Uplift Salem, and 100 eligible residents will be given $500 a month over a year.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo said that he wants to show people that guaranteed income initiatives work.

“I’m excited to announce the launch of Uplift Salem, our guaranteed income pilot program to help directly address poverty in our community and contribute to the growing evidence from across the nation about the efficacy of these types of initiatives,” Pangallo said in an announcement of the program on the city's website.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Applications will open up online on Oct. 28, and will remain open for a two week window, or until 350 eligible applications have been submitted. Eligibility requirements include Salem residency and a household income at or below 100% of the federal poverty level.

Eligible applications will be selected at random to partake in the pilot program. The first checks should go out by Dec. 1, and recipients will be able to spend the cash in whatever way they choose.

The cost of the pilot is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and a private donation from UpTogether.

Two Salem State University faculty members will conduct an evaluation of the program.