Halloween Weekend Is Here. Here's How Salem Is Getting Ready

The weekend Salem, Massachusetts, waits for all year is finally here, and officials are getting ready to keep the city's tricks and treats running smoothly again.

Mayor Kim Driscoll and Police Chief Lucas Miller are set to speak Friday about how Salem is preparing.

At a briefing last week, they discussed how, as a record number of tourists visit the Witch City they hoped visitors would avoid taking public transit instead of driving in.

"What we know about October from our past experience is the crescendo builds as we get closer to Halloween and the end of the month," Driscoll said. "And typically the last two weekends of October, we see record crowds. And this year, we've seen record crowds earlier."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As a record number of tourists come to enjoy spooky season in the Witch City, though, traffic concerns are mounting.

(See planned street closures in Salem for the Halloweekend here.)

Over half a million people traveled to the Witch City in the first half of October, a 15% increase from the same period in 2021, officials said.

To deal with the extra stress such a large volume of people places on the cellular network, Verizon installed infrastructure downtown that can keep emergency responders connected, The Salem News reported.

"That has helped a little bit, but this is more people than the phone companies were planning on," Miller told the newspaper. "It's an issue."