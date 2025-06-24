missing child

MISSING CHILD: 11-year-old girl missing from Salem

Salem police say Anayling Rodriguez left her home on Salem Street around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Salem Police Department

Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl missing from her Salem, Massachusetts, home.

Salem police say Anayling Rodriguez left her home on Salem Street around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. She was last seen around 3 a.m. in the area of Leach and Edeen streets.

Anayling is 5-foot-3, thin, with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pink backpack.

Police say Anayling is new to Salem and may not be familiar with her surroundings. She is originally from Lynn. The public is asked to check surveillance footage and also search basements, porches, outbuildings, RVs and trailers, garages or other places a child might hide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-744-1212. Residents may notice an increased police presence while they search.

This article tagged under:

missing childSalem
