Salem

Man charged with murder after 2 bodies found in woods near Salem, Mass., Walmart

One body was discovered by a man walking his dog near the Walmart on Highland Avenue, and police found the second body when they arrived

By Marc Fortier and Asher Klein

Police in a wooded area in Salem, Massachusetts, during an investigation on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
NBC10 Boston via stringer

Authorities say an arrest has been made in connection with the two bodies that were found in the woods near a Walmart in Salem, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Essex District Attorney's Office said that 30-year-old Jay Blodget has been charged with two counts of murder and will be arraigned Thursday morning in Salem District Court. They said no additional details will be released prior to his arraignment.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

One body was discovered by a man walking his dog near the Walmart on Highland Avenue on Wednesday, prosecutors said. When police arrived, they found a second body. Prosecutors said both of the victims were male.

There was no indication the bodies involved the Walmart — a large police presence was seen in a taped-off area of the woods about 100 feet from one corner of the store.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Police in a wooded area in Salem, Massachusetts, during an investigation on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
Police in a wooded area in Salem, Massachusetts, during an investigation on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

More Salem news

Massachusetts Apr 18

3 teens arrested after dozens of shots fired at Uber in Salem

Satanic Temple Mar 20

Man pleads guilty in pipe bomb attack on Satanic Temple in Salem

Salem Mar 18

Salem woman badly injured in ATV crash on trip to Thailand

This article tagged under:

SalemMassachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us