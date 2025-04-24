Man charged with murder after 2 bodies found in woods near Salem, Mass., Walmart

Authorities say an arrest has been made in connection with the two bodies that were found in the woods near a Walmart in Salem, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Essex District Attorney's Office said that 30-year-old Jay Blodget has been charged with two counts of murder and will be arraigned Thursday morning in Salem District Court. They said no additional details will be released prior to his arraignment.

One body was discovered by a man walking his dog near the Walmart on Highland Avenue on Wednesday, prosecutors said. When police arrived, they found a second body. Prosecutors said both of the victims were male.

There was no indication the bodies involved the Walmart — a large police presence was seen in a taped-off area of the woods about 100 feet from one corner of the store.

