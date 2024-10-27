Massachusetts

Brush fire seen burning in Salem, creating smoky conditions

Firefighters were at the scene about 11 p.m., and NBC10 Boston was reaching out for more information

By Asher Klein and Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

What appeared to be a large brush fire was burning in Salem, Massachusetts, late Saturday and into early Sunday.

The fire was burning off Western Avenue. Flames could be seen in the woods, and it sent smoke into the area.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
A brush fire burning in Salem, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A brush fire burning in Salem, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

Firefighters were at the scene about 11 p.m., and NBC10 Boston reached out for more information.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

There was no immediate indication that the fire, which comes as thousands of visitors flock to the city every day for Halloween festivities, was threatening structures.

Massachusetts has been under a red flag warning for a high fire danger, with the state's Department of Fire Services noting that the critical fire conditions meant, "Any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish."

High winds and dry conditions were in place in Massachusetts as a brush fire erupted near Salem. Here's what the rest of the forecast has in store. 

More brush fire news

Connecticut Oct 25

Connecticut governor declares state of emergency due to critical fire weather conditions

Massachusetts Oct 24

Elevated wildfire risk across Massachusetts this week

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsSalemWildfiresFires
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us