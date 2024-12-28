Crime and Courts

Man tries to rob 2 couples in Salem, Mass., wounding husband and wife: police

After unsuccessfully trying to rob one couple at knifepoint, the man allegedly ran down a street and confronted another man, leading to a struggle

By Asher Klein

A man tried to rob two couples at knifepoint in Salem, Massachusetts, Friday night, injuring a husband and wife in the process before being arrested, police said.

The man, identified only as a 25-year-old from Salem, was arrested on several charges, including armed assault to rob and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Salem police said.

The first incident was reported about 8:47 p.m. near the intersection of Dow and Park streets, according to police. No one was hurt in that unsuccessful robbery attempt.

But the man ran down one of the streets and confronted another man nearby, demanding money, according to police. They had a struggle, with family members trying to help the man being robbed. The husband and wife in that incident were wounded, but only superficially.

Police investigating two related robbery attempts in Salem, Massachusetts, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.
Police didn't share more information about what happened.

