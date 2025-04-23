Large police presence seen in Salem, Mass., woods

A large number of police were seen investigating a taped-off area in the woods near a store in Salem, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
It wasn't immediately clear what they were investigating in the woods near the Walmart on Highland Avenue — NBC10 Boston has reached out to Salem police for information.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Police could be seen in the woods above the Walmart.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.