Salem Officials to Address Record-Setting Visitor Numbers, Traffic Concerns

With just 10 days to go until Halloween, haunted happenings are in full swing in Salem, Massachusetts.

As a record number of tourists come to enjoy spooky season in the Witch City, though, traffic concerns are mounting in the North Shore community. City officials are expected to hold a news conference Friday to address how people can travel to Salem, while also limiting disruptions to both visitors and locals.

Leaders have asked that people not drive downtown, and instead consider taking the MBTA, which has added additional trains from North Station this weekend and next weekend.

The crowds in Salem have been huge so far this October.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Salem Ferry is also running larger boats from Long Wharf in Boston.

Last weekend, over 157,000 people visited Salem, according to the city. Over half a million people traveled to the Witch City during the first 16 days of October, marking a 15% increase from the same period last year.

"We heard some frustration from some of our guests who said 'I showed up, I didn’t know it was going to be this crazy, I wanted to learn about the witch trials I wanted to learn about Salem’s history and I didn’t feel like I was able to do that,'" Salem City Council Member Ty Hapworth said. "We just encourage people to have a plan when you come here."

Friday's news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.