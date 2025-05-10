Salem police respond to report of shots fired

Police responded Friday night to a report of shots fired in Salem, Massachusetts, and later found one person with injuries.

Salem police say officers also recovered a firearm after they responded to the area outside 12 Pope Street.

According to police, the nature of the person's injuries, which are considered non-life threatening, and the underlying criminality are still under investigation at this time.

The police department said in a press release Saturday morning that it is thankful for the cooperation of nearby residents and regrets any inconvenience that this investigation may have caused.

Further details about what happened have not been shared.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 978-744-1212, or the anonymous tip line at 978--619-5627.