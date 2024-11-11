Massachusetts

No explosives found in bomb threat at Salem's Satanic Temple

"Responsible public safety protocols require that we take these threats seriously," the city's alert said

By Asher Klein

Police outside of the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts, investigating a bomb threat on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A bomb threat was reported at the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon, the city said, but no explosives were found.

The public had been urged to avoid Bridge Street between Beacon and Osgood streets, and people in the immediate area were asked to shelter in place, according to the alert.

"Responsible public safety protocols require that we take these threats seriously," the alert said.

Within about two hours, Bridge Street was reopened — no explosives were found, the city said.

An explosive device was thrown at the well-known temple in April, while other recent bomb threats were found to be unsubstantiated.

