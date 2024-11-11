No explosives found in bomb threat at Salem's Satanic Temple

A bomb threat was reported at the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon, the city said, but no explosives were found.

The public had been urged to avoid Bridge Street between Beacon and Osgood streets, and people in the immediate area were asked to shelter in place, according to the alert.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"Responsible public safety protocols require that we take these threats seriously," the alert said.

Within about two hours, Bridge Street was reopened — no explosives were found, the city said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

An explosive device was thrown at the well-known temple in April, while other recent bomb threats were found to be unsubstantiated.