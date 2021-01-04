Salem Schools Offer Free COVID Tests for Students and Staff

Salem Public Schools is now offering free COVID-19 testing for its students and staff as the state is expected to experience a surge of cases following the holidays.

All students and staff are expected to get tested before returning to the classroom.

There are multiple testing sites throughout the city, including at Salem High School. More information on testing sites are available on the Salem Public Schools website.

Anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous 60 days is not eligible to get a test.

The free testing program runs through Wednesday, January 6. Results are expected to come back on Friday, January 8.