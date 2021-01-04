SALEM

Salem Schools Offer Free COVID Tests for Students and Staff

All students and staff are expected to get tested before returning to the classroom

By Nia Hamm and Lara Salahi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Salem Public Schools is now offering free COVID-19 testing for its students and staff as the state is expected to experience a surge of cases following the holidays.

All students and staff are expected to get tested before returning to the classroom.

There are multiple testing sites throughout the city, including at Salem High School. More information on testing sites are available on the Salem Public Schools website.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 12 mins ago

Boston Mayor Walsh to Create Police Accountability Office

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Second Coronavirus Field Hospital Opens Despite Significant Staffing Challenge

Anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous 60 days is not eligible to get a test.

The free testing program runs through Wednesday, January 6. Results are expected to come back on Friday, January 8.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

SALEM
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us