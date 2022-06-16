‘Abominations': Ex-Salem Teacher Arrested, Accused of Indecent Assault of 10 Girls

A former physical education teacher has been arrested on suspicion of indecent assault on 10 girls in Salem, Massachusetts, police said.

Daniel Hakim, a 36-year-old North Andover resident, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a six-month investigation, Salem police said Thursday. He's expected to be in court later in the day to face 32 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

All the students Hakim is accused of assaulting were at Salem's Saltonstall School, where he taught from 2015 until 2018, when incidents involving improper conduct were brought to light and investigated, police said.

"The actions for which Daniel Hakim has been arrested and charged are abominations," Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller and Superintendent of Salem Public Schools Dr. Stephen Zrike said in a joint statement.

It wasn't immediately clear if Hakim had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

While Hakim was investigated in 2018 over improper conduct and suspended, then "separated from service at the end of the school year," the claims were found to not be prosecutable in a Massachusetts Department of Children and Families investigation, Salem police said. It wasn't immediately clear what wasn't prosecutable about the allegations.

Hakim's teaching license was revoked in 2020, according to police, and a year later, a new Saltonstall student told her parents of something Hakim did to her in 2016. An investigation led to Hakim's arrest on seven charges.

Salem Public Schools held a public forum about Hakim's arrest at the time, and the subsequent public awareness led to new students speaking to law enforcement about more abuse, according to police. That led to the Hakim's arrest this week.

"We are grateful for and applaud the cooperation of the victims and their families, their patience with the detailed investigation, and, above all, their courage in coming forward," leaders said in their statement. "Additionally, on behalf of our entire community, we are deeply appreciative for the diligence and commitment of the Salem Police CID detective – herself a mother – who took on this important case to ensure that justice was done for these victims, and for the perseverance of the members of the District Attorney’s Office."

They noted that the ongoing legal case limited them from sharing more information about the "disturbing and concerning" allegations of what happened to the children.