Salisbury

Woman's body found on Salisbury Beach amid storm, DA says

Prosecutors didn't say whether it's believed the unidentified woman's death is considered suspicious

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A woman's body was found on the beach in Salisbury, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, authorities confirmed.

The woman was not identified as of Thursday afternoon, after her body was discovered on Salisbury Beach, near 17th Street, about 8 a.m., according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

State and local police were investigating what happened; prosecutors didn't say whether it's believed the death is considered suspicious.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Wintry weather was hitting the area Thursday morning.

More Salisbury news

Salisbury Sep 18, 2024

Salisbury landlord allegedly rammed cabin with bulldozer while tenants were inside

Massachusetts Sep 8, 2024

5 fishermen rescued by Coast Guard helicopter after getting stuck on jetty in Salisbury

Salisbury Beach Jun 19, 2024

Lawmakers and scientists seek answers to coastal erosion at Salisbury Beach

This article tagged under:

SalisburySalisbury Beach
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us