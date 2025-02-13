Woman's body found on Salisbury Beach amid storm, DA says

A woman's body was found on the beach in Salisbury, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, authorities confirmed.

The woman was not identified as of Thursday afternoon, after her body was discovered on Salisbury Beach, near 17th Street, about 8 a.m., according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

State and local police were investigating what happened; prosecutors didn't say whether it's believed the death is considered suspicious.

Wintry weather was hitting the area Thursday morning.