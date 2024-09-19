Salisbury landlord allegedly rammed cabin with bulldozer while tenants were inside

A Massachusetts landlord is accused of ramming a cabin he owns with a bulldozer while his tenants were inside this weekend.

Salisbury police arrested 77-year-old Jon Sanborn after the incident Saturday.

Sanborn didn't want to talk about it when NBC10 Boston tracked him down Wednesday.

According to a police report, he owns the cabin and was unhappy with the people he rents it to, telling detectives he had a problem with the amount of drugs on his property.

The renter, who had been living there for about 18 months, said Sanborn became mad when he saw her boyfriend at the property on Saturday evening.

Some 15 minutes later, the renter said she was lying down when she felt a large crash.

Sanborn allegedly drove the bulldozer into the cabin, the force of the impact moving the house 3 to 5 feet off its foundation, according to the police report.

A building inspector said it wasn't safe for anyone to go back inside.

When NBC10 Boston pointed out the damage and questioned the allegation that a bulldozer went into the house, Sanborn replied, "Well, I guess there is a possibility."

Officers seized a revolver and several rifles when they arrested Sanborn on his nearby farm.

Sanborn declined to elaborate on the allegations.

"You ain't going to get a story," he said.

At an arraignment Monday, Sanborn was ordered to stay away from the tenants. He is due back in court in October.