Sally's Apizza gets ready to open another Connecticut location

The iconic Sally's Apizza is coming to Westfarms!

By Anyssa McCalla

Sally's Apizza is set to open in a little over a week at Westfarms in central Connecticut.

The beloved New Haven pizza restaurant will be located inside Jordan's Furniture on the lower level of Westfarms.

The restaurant will include an 80-foot wide LED screen, which will be perfect for sporting and entertainment events.

Head Chef Bret Lunsford's pizza collaboration with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham will be available from Feb. 14 to March. 14.

The restaurant is set to open on Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. They're accepting reservations starting Feb. 14.

