Sally's Apizza Is Planning to Expand to the Greater Boston Area

A landmark spot in Connecticut that is often mentioned as having some of the best pizza in the entire country appears to be on its way to the Greater Boston area.

According to an article from Eater Boston, Sally's Apizza in New Haven is looking to expand to the region, with director of marketing Krystina Nataloni confirming that the place is "in active discussions with leading developers in the greater Boston area," especially in the Woburn area. The post mentions that Sally's is currently in the process of a Connecticut expansion as well, with one coming soon to Stamford and others on their way to Fairfield, Norwalk and Wethersfield.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sally's Apizza, which first opened in 1938, came under new ownership a few years ago; the restaurant is one of several New Haven spots known for their pizza, including Modern and Pepe's, the latter of which now has locations in the Boston area and, like Sally's, relies on coal-fired ovens.

The website for Sally's Apizza can be found at sallysapizza.com.