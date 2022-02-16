Samoas? S'mores? Girl Scout Cookie Shortage in NH, Parts of Mass.

If you’re looking for Samoas, S'mores, Trefoils, or the Girl Scouts new Adventurefuls cookies in New Hampshire, or central or western Massachusetts, you’re most likely out of luck right now due to production issues with one of the companies that supplies most Girl Scout cookies.

“We have advised at this point that they should stop collecting what we call 'go getter' orders at this point, taking those orders down until they have the cookies in hand,” said Carrie Green Loszewski, of the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains.

Girl Scouts in New Hampshire that spoke with NBC10 Boston Tuesday night said their cut of the boxes sold is already down from 90 cents to 75, and now they’re getting hit again with less inventory to sell at their booth sales.

“We put out the cookies in a rainbow pattern and it helps attract attention when you see the large variety of cookies, but with the shorter variety it looks like we don’t need anyone to buy cookies,” said Girl Scout Arianna Conomacos.

“It’s fun to see the smiles on peoples faces when they finally see the cookies and like ‘oh my god it’s cookie season,'” said Sabrina O’Neil, also a Girl Scout.

Less cookies to sell means fundraising for camps, trips, and other activities could suffer.

“It could mean potentially that we don’t get to do a year end trip as we usually do,” said Maranda White, a troop leader in Londonderry, NH.

Girl Scout leaders are urging the public to still buy when they see cookie booths, as so much depends on it.

“We’re encouraging customers to order Thin mints, we got lots of Thin Mints or maybe try a variety that you haven’t in the past,” said Loszewski.

There is currently no shortage of Girl Scout cookies in the eastern portion of Massachusetts because they use a different distributor.