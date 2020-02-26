Local
Sanders, Making Bold Play in Warren’s Home State, to Hold Two Rallies in Mass.

Sanders will make campaign stops in Springfield and Boston

As the South Carolina primary unfolds, Bernie Sanders won't be hustling for last-minute votes there but instead will be invading Elizabeth Warren's home turf.

The Vermont senator is holding a noon rally Saturday on Boston Common, not far from Warren's home in Cambridge. And he's spending the night before in the Massachusetts senator's home state.

Sanders is also scheduled to appear at a rally in Springfield Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

Here is what Elizabeth Warren talked about at the NBC News/MSNBC Democratic debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, 2020.

Massachusetts is one of 14 states voting on March 3 for “Super Tuesday.”

Sanders and Warren have largely avoided criticizing each other even while competing for many of the same voters. But Sanders' hitting Warren's home state doesn't exactly send a message of political camaraderie.

