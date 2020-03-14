Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Sanders Wins Northern Mariana Islands Caucuses, NBC News Projects

The Vermont senator took four delegates, but Biden still holds a big lead

Senator Bernie Sanders
Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Bernie Sanders wins the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic caucuses over rival Joe Biden, NBC News projects.

The Vermont senator had 84 votes, topping Biden, who received 48 votes on Saturday in the U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean. Because it is a territory and not a state, Northern Mariana Islands residents are not able to vote in the general election.

Sanders picked up four of the six delegates up for grabs, but Biden still holds a 860 to 706 lead to secure the Democratic nomination.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Mass. Casinos Temporarily Closing Gaming Floors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Essex County 2 hours ago

Beverly Man Dead From Gunshot, Homicide Suspected: Essex DA

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us