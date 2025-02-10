Sandra Birchmore case returns to court; trial date still not set

The federal case against Matthew Farwell, a former Stoughton police detective accused of killing Sandra Birchmore after grooming her for years, was back in court Monday morning.

The case returned to the United States District Court in Boston for a status conference hearing. Farwell did not appear.

The hearing was fairly uneventful - the prosecution and defense attorneys told the judge that they are collaborating to disclose the necessary evidence. The government also stated that they are specifically working on a review protocol for devices that could contain privileged information.

The next hearing was set for April 15. The judge advised both sides to begin considering setting a trial date.

The Sandra Birchmore case

Farwell was arrested in August and subsequently indicted by a grand jury for allegedly strangling Birchmore and staging her death to look like a suicide. He resigned from the Stoughton Police Department in 2022 during an internal investigation into the case.

Birchmore was found dead in her apartment in Canton, Massachusetts in 2021. She was 23 years old and three months pregnant. Her death was initially ruled a suicide. However, an internal investigation in 2022 revealed Farwell and two other police officers had inappropriate relationships with Birchmore. In 2024, a former New York City chief medical officer concluded that Birchmore's death was a homicide.

Birchmore first met Farwell when she joined the Stoughton Police Explorers Academy at 12 years old. Farwell, is accused of initiating a relationship with Birchmore when she was 15 and he was 26—which is considered sexual assault under Massachusetts law.

The federal case states that Birchmore became pregnant with Farwell's child in December 2020. According to federal investigators, one of Birchmore's friends called the Stoughton Police Department to report their relationship in late January 2021. Less than two weeks later, Farwell allegedly strangled Birchmore in her apartment.

A hearing for the case was originally scheduled in mid-September but was canceled after a judge granted the defense's motion for a "voluntary order of detention," meaning that Farwell would voluntarily remain in custody while his attorneys continued to review his case.

The judge also granted a protective order to contain information about the case on September 9th, preventing Farwell from reviewing the evidence without attorneys present.

Birchmore's case has brought attention to nationwide allegations of inappropriate behavior in the police-led youth program. An investigation by The Marshall Project found nearly 200 allegations of grooming, sexual abuse, or other inappropriate behavior by law enforcement in the Explorers program since 1974.

Additionally, this case—in conjunction with the Karen Read murder trial—have cast scrutiny on the Massachusetts State Police's handling of homicide investigations.