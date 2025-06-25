Sandra Birchmore's accused killer moves to add death penalty expert to legal team

The former Massachusetts police officer accused of killing Sandra Birchmore after grooming her for years has asked to add a new lawyer, who specializes in death penalty cases, to his team.

Matthew Farwell, a former Stoughton police detective, on Tuesday filed the motion to have Kimberly C. Stevens to his team.

Stevens is senior capital resource counsel based at a federal public defender's office in Tennessee. According to her website, she's represented Dylann Roof, the gunman who, motivated by racism, killed nine Black members of a historic Charleston, South Carolina, church and one of three federal inmates who remained on death row after then-President Joe Biden commuted dozens of others' sentences.

Farwell faces a charge of killing a witness or victim, for which he could be sentenced to death if he's convicted. He's pleaded not guilty.

People who live in Stoughton and surrounding Massachusetts communities say the Sandra Birchmore case raises questions about how her death, and the alleged cover-up, could happen, and how it could go unanswered for so long.

Farwell was arrested last year and later indicted for allegedly strangling Birchmore and staging her death to look like a suicide. He resigned from the Stoughton Police Department in 2022 during an internal investigation into the case.

Birchmore was found dead in her apartment in Canton, Massachusetts in 2021. She was 23 years old and three months pregnant. Her death was initially ruled a suicide, but an internal investigation in 2022 revealed Farwell and two other police officers had inappropriate relationships with Birchmore. In 2024, a former New York City chief medical officer concluded that Birchmore's death was a homicide.

Birchmore first met Farwell when she joined the Stoughton Police Explorers Academy at 12 years old. Farwell, is accused of initiating a relationship with Birchmore when she was 15 and he was 26—which is considered sexual assault under Massachusetts law.

The federal case states that Birchmore became pregnant with Farwell's child in December 2020. According to federal investigators, one of Birchmore's friends called the Stoughton Police Department to report their relationship in late January 2021. Less than two weeks later, Farwell allegedly strangled Birchmore in her apartment.

Farwell was scheduled to have a court hearing next week, but it was pushed back to Aug. 4 at his legal team's request.