TIMELINE: Sandra Birchmore's contacts with Stoughton officer now accused of killing her

More than three years after a pregnant Sandra Birchmore was found dead in her Canton, Massachusetts, apartment, the former Stoughton, Massachusetts, police detective with whom she'd allegedly been in a yearslong sexual relationship with was indicted, accused of strangling her and then staging the scene to look like she committed suicide.

Former Stoughton Police Det. Matthew Farwell, 38, is accused of killing Birchmore to prevent her from revealing that they were in a relationship that started when Birchmore was 15 years old.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Here is a timeline of key events in the case as alleged in federal court documents.

March 2010: Sandra Birchmore joins Stoughton Police Explorers

Sandra Birchmore joined the Stoughton Police Explorers program in 2010, when she was 12, and attended until sometime in 2016.

March 2012: Matthew Farwell starts at the Stoughton Police Department

Farwell began working as a Police Explorers volunteer around the time he joined the Stoughton Police Department in 2012. It's believed he met Birchmore through his work in that program.

2012: Farwell begins communicating with Birchmore online

Court documents state that Farwell began using the internet to communicate with Birchmore as early as 2012. At the time, she was 15 and he was 26.

April 10, 2013: Farwell begins sexually assaulting Birchmore

Farwell is accused of sexually assaulting Birchmore starting when she was around 15 years old. Court documents refer to a text message where she specifies the date she lost her virginity: April 10, 2013. They allegedly continued having sex until her death in 2021, when she was 23.

2019-2020: Farwell and Birchmore communicate via text message

It's believed Farwell engaged in a sexual, sometimes violent, relationship with Birchmore for years. Court documents reference text messages between Farwell and Birchmore from 2019 to 2020 where they frequently discuss their sexual encounters and describe apparent sexual violence. Farwell also tells Birchmore to delete these types of messages from her phone and Facebook.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

October 2020: Birchmore tells Farwell she wants a child

Court documents allege that Birchmore told Farwell she wanted a child and they reached an agreement: Birchmore would keep silent about Farwell's criminal acts and extramarital affair if he impregnated her.

December 2020: Birchmore learns she is pregnant

According to the federal indictment, Birchmore learned she was pregnant sometime around December 2020. She told Farwell he was the father of her child via text message.

Jan. 20, 2021: Birchmore's friend calls Stoughton Police Department to report the relationship with Farwell

A friend of Birchmore's allegedly called the Stoughton Police Department to report that Farwell had been having sex with her, apparently leaving Farwell "enraged."

Jan. 24-26, 2021: Farwell asks Birchmore for a key to her Canton apartment and begins casing it

Farwell allegedly asked Birchmore for a key to her apartment, but told her to keep it a secret. Federal investigators allege that once he had access, Farwell started casing Birchmore's apartment, inspecting her bedroom and closet. Birchmore found the behavior concerning and mentioned it to friends.

Feb. 1, 2021: Farwell kills Birchmore

Federal investigators allege that Farwell strangled Birchmore in her apartment and then staged it to make it appear that Birchmore committed suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Feb. 4, 2021: Birchmore's body is found

Canton police officers conducted a well-being check and found Birchmore dead in her apartment. At least one first responder noted that Birchmore had been dead for "days."

Feb. 6, 2021: Farwell lies to Mass. State Police investigators

Farwell allegedly provided false statements to Massachusetts State Police investigators when questioned about Birchmore's death.

Feb. 9, 2021: Farwell makes and deletes Google searches

Court documents state that Farwell made two Google searches he then deleted - for “can delete [sic] imessage be recovered hy [sic] cellebrite" and “can you revoke consent in massachusetts.” Cellebrite is a tool used to analyze data on cellphones.

May 2021: Birchmore's death is ruled a suicide

A state pathologist rules Birchmore's cause of death asphyxia by hanging and manner of death a suicide.

April 1, 2022: Farwell resigns from Stoughton Police Department

Farwell resigns amid an ongoing probe into Birchmore's death

Sept. 23, 2022: Stoughton police chief releases details of internal investigation

The results of a lengthy internal investigation by the Stoughton Police Department reveal that three officers — Matthew Farwell, William Farwell and Robert Devine — and a fourth person are suspected of having inappropriate relationships with Birchmore. The officers have denied the accusations.

Dec. 29, 2022: Birchmore's family files wrongful death lawsuit

Birchmore's estate files a civil lawsuit alleging "wrongful death, negligence, negligent supervision, negligent retention, pain and suffering, and emotional distress" over what it described as a yearslong grooming scheme.

June 2024: Prominent pathologist reportedly rules Birchmore's death a homicide

The Boston Globe reports a former New York City chief medical examiner found that Birchmore's death was a homicide, not a suicide. Stoughton's police chief acknowledged the finding in a statement to the town.

Aug. 28, 2024: Matthew Farwell indicted in Birchmore's death

Federal investigators reveal their case against Matthew Farwell, who is accused by grand jury indictment of strangling Birchmore and staging her apartment to make her death appear to be a suicide.