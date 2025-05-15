Police officer hurt in crash on Cape Cod

A police officer on Cape Cod was injured in a crash Thursday that caused their cruiser to roll over, the department said.

The Sandwich police officer was driving with their lights and sirens on to a reported drug overdose in town when the collision took place at the intersection of Cotuit and Quaker Meeting House roads about 9:15 a.m., according to officials.

The cruiser rolled over, and the officer was removed from the vehicle and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, police said. The other driver wasn't hurt.

Footage from the scene showed the cruiser on its side.

The crash was under investigation. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone would face charges.