Fire tears through Cape Cod restaurant for hours Sunday morning

A Cape Cod restaurant caught fire early Sunday morning, the blaze raging for hours until an excavator was brought in to peel open the building, officials said.

The fire at Captain Scott's Restaurant, a seafood place on Tupper Road in Sandwich, was reported at 5:27 a.m., according to the local fire department.

Firefighters found heavy smoke pouring from the building, as well as fire in the rear, coming from the basement. THe floor appeared unsteady, so fire crews left the building, officials said.

A gas leak formed when the building's natural gas regulator leaked burned off, further complicating the situation — it wasn't until a local business provided an excavator to peel the building apart that the fire was declared put out, according to officials.

The effort took 44 firefighters from around the area — one was treated at the scene for exhaustion but didn't need to be taken to the hospital.

What caused the fire was under investigation by state and local fire officials.