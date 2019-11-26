Sanford City Employee Struck, Killed by Bucket Truck He Was Driving

Maine police say a city employee was struck and killed by the bucket truck he had been driving while he and another worker were hanging Christmas wreaths.

The two workers were hanging wreaths on light poles Monday afternoon outside Springvale District Court on Main Street in Sanford, according to police.

Sanford Police Chief Thomas Connolly Jr. says investigators aren't sure why the driver was out of his truck or how it ran him over. His identity hasn't been released.

The second city employee was in the bucket and wasn't injured.

Sanford police and the state police Commercial Vehicle Unit are reconstructing the accident.

Sanford City Manager Steven Buck said Tuesday that grief counselors have been brought in to help the man's co-workers.

A woman who works nearby but wished to remain anonymous said many people who witnessed the incident or its aftermath were "shocked" and worried about the man's family.

"I hope they find some sort of peace. I hope everybody that was involved finds some sort of peace," the woman said. "That's something that's going to take a long time to get over."

In August, a Portland city maintenance worker was struck and killed by the trash truck he'd gotten out of.