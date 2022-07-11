Local

Santa Fe Burrito Grill Opens 4th Location in Eastern Mass.

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Earlier this year, it was reported that a trio of fast-casual Mexican restaurants might be joined by a fourth location. Now we have learned that a fourth outlet has indeed arrived, though not the one that had been originally mentioned.

According to its website, Santa Fe Burrito Grill is now open in Acton, moving into a space near the Route 27/111 intersection just off Route 2. The new location joins others in Franklin, Weymouth, and Melrose, and another may still be in the works for Malden, though we have not heard any updates on that one of late.

Santa Fe Burrito Grill offers such items as burritos, nachos, tacos, tortas, and bowls.

The address for the new location of Santa Fe Burrito Grill in Acton is 297 Main Street (Route 27), Acton, MA, 01720. The website for all locations of Santa Fe Burrito Grill can be found at https://santafeburritogrill.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

