Santa Fe Burrito Grill Opens in Malden

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Santa Fe Burrito Grill

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Nearly a year and a half after it was first announced, a new location of a small group of fast-casual Mexican restaurants has debuted.

According to a source, Santa Fe Burrito Grill is slated to open today in Malden, moving into a space on Pleasant Street in the city's downtown area. The new outlet, which we first wrote about in the early part of 2022, joins others in Acton, East Boston, Franklin, Melrose, and Weymouth, and offers such items as burritos, nachos, tortas, tacos, bowls, and more.

The address for the new location of Santa Fe Burrito Grill in Malden is 205 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA, 02148. The website for all locations can be found at https://santafetogo.com/

[Earlier Article]
Santa Fe Burrito Grill Plans to Open in Malden

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

