Santa's little helpers in Bridgewater handing out presents to children in need

A couple from Bridgewater, Massachusetts, have again taken on the roles of Santa's little helpers this Christmas, handing out hundreds of presents to economically disadvantaged children.

Their holiday deeds began when Stephanie and Mark Sabourin bought a decorative holiday mailbox from Lowes last year, which people began filling with letters to Santa.

"What we didn't expect was that people would start actually using it," said Stephanie Sabourin.

The letters contained all sorts of requests from families in Bridgewater with stories of hardship.

"I've had years where I've really struggled to make holidays happen, and I know what that's like," she said. "We had the conversation that we weren't going to do Christmas this year; we were going to help small children."

The couple began buying two to three presents for children until they emptied their budget.

Mark Sabourin would then dress up as the Grinch and deliver them door to door.

"I love taking gifts, cause I'm the Grinch," he said while in character. "[But I] actually am heartful and I love giving back."

The Bridgewater Grinch delivered more than 100 presents last year to 37 families. He learned that by giving, his heart grew tenfold.

"The Grinch is capable of having a bigger heart than people expect," said Mark Sabourin.

Stephanie is a nurse, and a Mark is retired Marine. The Sabourins hope to make this gift-giving a yearly tradition.

"Your heart does grow doing this, and you — definitely not to say we were Grinches to begin with, but I think it definitely makes you feel like a better person when you can do something like that," said Stephanie Sabourin.

In order not to ruin the Christmas magic, her sister came up with a story for parents in the form of a letter contained in each gift. It explains how the Grinch had a change of heart and decided to help Santa Claus by returning the presents he stole from the North Pole, hence why children are getting gifts early.

Those considering dropping a letter in the Sabourins' mailbox, know you must be from Bridgewater, and you have until this weekend to put in a gift request for a family in need.