Satanic Temple

SatanCon 2023 Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary in Boston This Weekend

This year's theme is “Hexennacht in Boston” which is German for “Witches’ Night.” and organizers say it is already sold out of all of its tickets.

By Irvin Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Satanic Temple is hosting SatanCon 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts all through the weekend as they celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the event.

The organizers describe this year's event as the largest satanic gathering in history and will include satanic rituals, entertainment, discussion panels, a “satanic marketplace” and a satanic wedding chapel.

The organization says it is dedicating this edition of the event to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who they say denied the group from delivering a satanic invocation at the Boston City Hall.

For more information on the event you can visit the Satanic Temple's website.

