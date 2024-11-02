Weather

Saturday cooldown after warm end to the work week

Overnight into Sunday, temperatures take a nosedive.

By Sydney Welch

Happy Saturday!

Expect much cooler, but seasonable, temperatures today after nearing 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. High pressure builds in today, bringing with it clear skies and highs in the 50s.

Overnight into Sunday, temperatures take a nosedive. Lows Sunday morning will be near freezing along the coast and below freezing inland. Factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the upper 20s across the board.

Daylight Saving time ends Sunday early morning, don't forget to set the clocks back. That will bring the sunset time to 4:34 pm and sunrise time to 6:21 am.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will start below normal but warm gradually, reaching the 70s by Wednesday by midweek. Wednesday may even bring highs in the 70s before a cold front move through knocking us back to the 50s.

