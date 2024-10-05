Saturday morning showers in parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire

We finally made it to the weekend — a decent weekend at that! But big weather changes are right around the corner.

As we move through this Saturday, a weak cold front will swing through Eastern Mass and southern New Hampshire, giving way to a few morning showers and sprinkles.

Otherwise, we’ll see partly sunny skies. Skies will gradually clear by evening. High temperatures will rise into the low 70s. Tonight, a few clouds are possible with low temperatures in the low 50s.

Hey, talking about tonight — you might have a chance to see the Northern Lights. The K-Index is hinting at a decent opportunity tonight, especially over northern New England.

So, the farther north you are, the better the likelihood to see the aurora. And with a mostly clear sky expected, it should be ideal to experience it. Let us know if you see the aurora!

On Sunday, with the cold front to our south, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a tad cooler, too, reaching the mid 60s for highs. Lows will drop into the low 50s.

Umbrella weather is headed our way for Monday! In fact, we’re tracking a stronger cold front that will slide through Boston. So, expect showers Monday morning during the morning commute through at least the mid-afternoon. No severe weather is in the forecast. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Another surge of cooler weather will push in from Tuesday into Wednesday, delivering quite a chill to Greater Boston. In fact, highs will be in the upper 50s for both Wednesday and Thursday with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.