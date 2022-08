Firefighters in Saugus, Massachusetts, are battling a house fire in extreme temperatures on Monday.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. in the 200-block of Essex Street.

The Essex Street westbound ramp from Route 1 north has been shut down so firefighters can battle the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

Boston reached a new record high of 97 degrees on Monday, topping the previous record of 96 set in 1983.