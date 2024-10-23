Saugus

Car, pickup truck crash in Saugus; fire union says serious injuries

The Saugus fire union said the crash on Howard Street resulted in reports of traumatic injuries in which at least one person needing to be pulled from a vehicle

An apparently serious car crash in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

An apparently serious car crash in Saugus, Massachusetts, Wednesday left a pick-up truck and a car badly damaged.

The two vehicles appeared to have struck head-on on a road.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Saugus fire union said the crash on Howard Street resulted in reports of traumatic injuries in which at least one person needing to be pulled from a vehicle.

They urged the public to avoid the area.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to authorities for more information.

More Saugus news

Saugus Oct 20

East Boston man dead after motorcycle crash in Saugus

Saugus Oct 6

Saugus youth football games cancelled after fight between parents

This article tagged under:

Saugus
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us