Large response in Saugus after apparent fire

The Saugus fire union said there was a house fire on Arcadia Avenue with heavy fire showing from the rear

By Asher Klein

A partially burned house in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A large number of first responders were in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Thursday evening after an apparent fire.

Fire trucks, police cars and ambulances were seen on several blocks in a neighborhood close to the Rumney Marsh Reservation. A building was seen with apparent fire damage.

A building with fire damage in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
A building with fire damage in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the large response. The Saugus fire union said there was a house fire on Arcadia Avenue with heavy fire showing from the rear.

Firefighters from nearby towns were assisting the Saugus Fire Department.

Saugus
