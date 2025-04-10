Large response in Saugus after apparent fire

A large number of first responders were in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Thursday evening after an apparent fire.

Fire trucks, police cars and ambulances were seen on several blocks in a neighborhood close to the Rumney Marsh Reservation. A building was seen with apparent fire damage.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the large response. The Saugus fire union said there was a house fire on Arcadia Avenue with heavy fire showing from the rear.

Firefighters from nearby towns were assisting the Saugus Fire Department.