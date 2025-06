A stabbing in Saugus, Massachusetts, set off a large police response early Thursday morning.

Saugus police say they were called to a stabbing on Ballard Street around 5:24 a.m. The victim, a 32-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The situation set off a SWAT response. Police say three suspects have been taken into custody.

More details were not immediately available.