Saugus youth football games cancelled after fight between parents

By Munashe Kwangwari and Oscar Margain

Saugus youth football games were cancelled this morning after a fight erupted during a game.

Saugus Police say they responded to a 911 call that reported five or six people fighting in the stands at around 9:48 a.m.

Witnesses told police that an argument between a Salem and Saugus parent turned physical.

One woman was treated for injuries but was not transported to a hospital, according to authorities.

There were no arrests made and the individuals were dispersed.

This caused the game in progress to be cancelled along with the rest of the games.

