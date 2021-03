Traffic was backed up for over an hour Tuesday morning due to a multi-car crash on Route 93 the Expressway approaching Savin Hill.

Massachusetts State Police had a right lane blocked Tuesday morning after clearing the cars to the right shoulder of the road. The hour-and-a-half, bumper-to-bumper backup reached the Braintree split.

The delays eased later in the morning, down to 35 minutes just before 7 a.m. as officials cleared the scene and all lanes reopened.