Saving money during the busy summer season

Summer is supposed to be the season of fun. But for millions of Americans, it’s become the season of stretching every dollar.

“The need is increasing, and the number of people in the bucket of having need is also increasing. As the grants are leaving, as programs are ending, or as programs restrict what they can share with people, we're seeing a lot more people kind of move into the bucket to ask for help,” said Carrie Joy Grimes, CEO of WorkMoney.

The company is a national nonprofit that helps connect Americans with money-saving resources.

“If folks are lower income or have more needs, more family members, we've got a bunch of different government or social service programs that you can look at,” said Grimes. “You can enter some basic information about where you live and kind of who's in your household. And then we'll produce for you a bunch of different resources people have access to. We also have coupons and discounts for travel ... And then we have a lot of programs that, especially if you're a parent and you've got kids, that you might not know that you qualify for.”

Her advice for families this summer: take advantage of the free or discounted activities and events across the state.

Some examples in the Boston area include free workout classes at city parks and $1 admission at the Boston Children’s Museum Sunday afternoons.

“When you think about all the free things to do around town, the city parks have movies that they run for kids,” mentioned Grimes. “There's obviously playgrounds, and there's fountains to go to, and especially in Boston, there's a million monuments and stuff to go look at.”



While it might be too late to register for summer camp, local YMCA clubs and recreation centers may be an option.

“I'd call and say, ‘hey, can you fit my kiddo in?’ Or I would call and say, ‘hey, would you be willing to lower the price a little bit?’ A lot of camps they really want to get the kids in and they're usually willing to work with people,” said Grimes.

This could also be a good time to establish new spending habits. Create a summer budget and look for ways to save on the essentials of the season like utilities and groceries. It’s also a great time to get deals on big purchases – especially during July 4th, labor day and back-to-school sales.

“Chasing the feeling of being a successful person by spending a lot of money and a lot of experiences over the course of summer that is going to blow out your budget, it's not worth it,” said Grimes.