Boston

Scaffolding collapses onto multiple vehicles in Boston as high winds continue

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. at the corner of Beacon and Exeter streets

By Marc Fortier

With winds whipping at speeds up to 55 mph in parts of Massachusetts on Friday, four stories of scaffolding from a Boston building collapsed, landing on multiple vehicles.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. at the corner of Beacon and Exeter streets, according to the Boston Fire Department.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

There was no immediate word on how many vehicles were damaged, but photos from the scene showed a Jeep and several other vehicles buried under the debris.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us