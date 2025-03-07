Scaffolding collapses onto multiple vehicles in Boston as high winds continue

With winds whipping at speeds up to 55 mph in parts of Massachusetts on Friday, four stories of scaffolding from a Boston building collapsed, landing on multiple vehicles.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. at the corner of Beacon and Exeter streets, according to the Boston Fire Department.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

There was no immediate word on how many vehicles were damaged, but photos from the scene showed a Jeep and several other vehicles buried under the debris.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.