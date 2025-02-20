Scarborough, Maine debates raising non-resident beach fees

Town leaders in Scarborough, Maine, are considering a proposal to increase non-resident beach pass fees as they grapple with a surge in demand in recent years, NEWS CENTER Maine reports.

Currently, Scarborough offers non-resident beach passes for $150. The proposal would raise that fee $30 to $180, and limit the number of available passes to 400. Leaders are also considering a flat $20 parking fee.

This comes as the town has seen a 92% increase in the number of non-resident passes issued between 2019 and 2024.

Operating costs for the beaches - Pine Point, Ferry Beach, and Higgins Beach - have increased by nearly $2 million over the last four years, and there have been overcrowding issues.

"We've seen a huge hike in how many out-of-town passes that we've had just in this past year," Karin Shupe, a member of the Scarborough Town Council, told NEWS CENTER Maine. "To the point where we now have residents with passes, unable to access the beaches. And so as a council, we really want to make sure our residents at a minimum are able to access the beaches first."

Opponents argue that price increases won't necessarily solve the problem of overcrowding and could price neighbors out of enjoying the shoreline.