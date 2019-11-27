FIRST ALERT: Scattered Showers and Wintry Mix for Holiday Commute

Most of this travel day has been dry, but we have scattered showers heading in for the evening. The showers taper off between 8 and 9 p.m. but sprinkles remain and there could be some snowflakes mixing in by morning across southern New England.

Northern New England will continue to have a soggy night, with a wintry mix then snow in higher elevations. One to three inches of snow will be possible in the mountains by morning.

Anyone running the road races for Thanksgiving will get some sprinkles and snowflakes along the course, but drying late morning. We turn windy for Thanksgiving as winds could gust up to 45 mph by the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach the 30s north and the 40s south, but it will feel several degrees colder thanks to the wind chill. Colder air continues to funnel in for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Our northerly breeze will keep things blustery through Saturday.

A big storm system on Sunday will head into the northeast, once again, after creating travel headaches across the middle of the U.S. The track, timing, and precipitation details are too soon to determine at this point.

It does seem that the second half of Sunday into Monday will be dicey with a possibility of snow to rain then to a mix, then back to light snow.

Northern New England may see a mostly snow event with this system since there is more cold air to work with, as opposed to the system moving through the night.

The ocean is running pretty warm, in the upper 40s still so it will be tough to get large accumulations near the coastline of southern New England, especially with the onshore wind. Slightly colder air settles in for the rest of next week with highs in the 30s.