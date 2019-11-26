Scattered Showers for Thanksgiving Travel

We enjoyed a spring-like day today with highs in the 50s and 60s and full sunshine. Tonight our lows will be in the 30s and low 40s again with a few more clouds.

Wednesday will begin dry with increasing clouds, then an approaching warm front brings in scattered showers by afternoon. Northern New England will see more widespread and steady rain throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening with a mix across the North Country.

The showers continue to move through southern New England Wednesday night as the cold front approaches.

The low pressure center passes over northern New England before dawn Thursday and will sweep in colder air. Snow showers and a wintry mix will linger across the mountains, while southern New England dries off. Highs in the afternoon reach the mid-40s.

Our wind gusts will be strong Wednesday and Thursday but from different directions. A southwest wind will be between 30 and 40 mph from the south along the south coast, and 15-25 mph north from the south, southwest.

By midnight, the wind will be from the west and 30 to 40 mph. Then from the northwest, Thursday morning between 35 and 45 mph and staying breezy all day long.

Travel weather will cooperate for Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Friday will stay breezy with a high around 40 and Saturday's highs will fall to the upper 30s.

Sunday we have a Frist Alert day for a potential storm system with a large impact to travel. Southern New England will have scattered rain, while northern New England could miss out on the precipitation, or see mostly a wintry mix to snow.

The rain could convert to snow on the backside on Monday, but it is too early to figure out specifics. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for most of next week with colder air taking over.