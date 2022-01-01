Scattered Showers Saturday With Afternoon Wind Gusts

Happy New Year! We are starting off a little soggy, but mild. Scattered showers continue to head through in waves all day long. The south wind will be a little gusty, around 30 mph in the afternoon and stronger along the South Coast. Another push of downpours will move through late Saturday night.

Highs Saturday reach the 30s to 40s north, and low 50s south. Even the mountains and ski areas will be mild, too mild. The snowpack will diminish a bit as the top layers of ice or snow melts in the mild air or as a rain shower passes through.

Another system heads in from the northwest on Sunday and this is a cold front. Sunday morning looks pretty dry, mostly cloudy in southern New England with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Northern New England will change to a mix then to snow showers in higher terrain. The North Country may see a few inches of snowfall through Sunday night, before the front moves out. Southern New England will see a few rain showers and a short time of a wintry mix before this cold front heads offshore and gets absorbed by an offshore low pressure system. The precipitation is just offshore, but with a northwest wind into that storm, snow showers develop across southeastern MA, with potentially ocean-effect into Monday morning.

Colder air returns for all with high temps in the teens and 20s Monday. Wind chills 10-20 degrees colder than that with a gusty northwest wind. The wind diminishes Monday night. Finally, sunshine returns in full force, and sticks around for Tuesday with slightly milder highs in the 30s. Another little warm up returns for midweek with highs in the 40s, before a weak system brings in rain to a mix for the end of the week.