Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected Friday afternoon, evening

The same upper-level low will give us mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions over New England throughout the rest of Friday and part of the weekend.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around Friday afternoon and evening. Generally, rainfall amounts will be less than a quarter of an inch, but within the thunderstorms, localized areas such as Worcester, Bristol County, western Plymouth County, and the Cape may receive higher totals approaching half an inch. As the day draws to a close, the showers will gradually diminish.

Saturday will witness a gradual dispersal of clouds, allowing temperatures to rise into the low to mid 70s.

Sunday promises sunnier skies and warmer air moving in, resulting in high temperatures in the 80s across much of the region with dry conditions prevailing.

However, this break from rainfall will be short-lived, as we are monitoring another system expected early next week. Its formation could lead to severe weather across parts of Texas.

Although the nature of the storm may change, it will be important to keep a close eye on it early next week.