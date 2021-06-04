Scattered Thunderstorms Leading into a Hot Weekend

A summer pattern returns today and for the weekend, with a heat wave in the cards for early next week.

First things first though, a front is stalled over New England with continued threat for downpours and thunder off and on today. Areas that were hit last night with the thunderstorms are a little less vulnerable today, that is across northern Vermont and New Hampshire and Maine. The focus today is likely across southern Vermont to southern New Hampshire and southern New England with rounds of showers and downpours.

Humidity is up with dewpoint mostly in the 60s and temperatures close to 80° with a few sunny breaks too. But any thunderstorm can contain damaging wind, along with frequent lightning and brief heavy rain.

The front gradually eases off shore tonight, with somewhat less humid air working in, mostly dry overnight with a low temperature in the 50s and 60s.

We are between fronts tomorrow but there is still some upper level energy, so after fog at the coast burns to a mixture of clouds and sunshine we are vulnerable for a few afternoon thunderstorms again. Locally damaging winds are possible in any storms, but they’re highly isolated. Temperatures tomorrow well into the 80s to near 90°.

If the heat wave does not begin tomorrow, then it will likely begin on Sunday with temperatures in the lower 90s away from the shore. It is probably good beach weather although there could be some patchy dense fog and or some of the colder beaches.

Coastal fog is likely tomorrow night and Sunday morning, once again burning to a mixture of sun and clouds with a high temperature topping 90° away from the coast tomorrow.

The outlook for early next week is for the first heat wave of 2021 with temperatures well into the 90s, perhaps some record high temperatures. It is likely that heat advisories will be issued for New England. There will likely be spot thunderstorms somewhere just about each afternoon. The heat likely breaks Wednesday or Thursday with a round of more widespread and heavier thunderstorms, as seen in our first alert 10 day forecast.