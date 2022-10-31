Scenes From Salem: Witches, Monsters, Ghouls and More Hit the Streets for Halloween
The Halloween festivities were in full swing in Salem, Massachusetts on Monday. The city has seen record crowds this October after two years of pandemic slump. Most downtown roads are expected to be closed by 3 p.m. Monday as the city gears up for the main event.
Did you celebrate Halloween with a visit to Salem? Send your photos to shareit@nbcboston.com for a chance to be included in this gallery!
