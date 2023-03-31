Schedule of Events Announced for 127th Edition of the Boston Marathon

The Boston Athletic Association announced the schedule of events for this year's edition of the Boston Marathon.

The events will be taking place from April 14 to April 17 and will feature events for the whole family prior to race day.

Boston Marathon Expo will be taking place at Hynes Convention Center on Friday, April 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Boston Marathon participants will pick up their bib numbers and explore a sponsor pavilion, pose for photo-ops, and shop the Adidas Boston Marathon merchandise in town at the expo.

Boston Marathon Fan Fest at Copley Square Park on Friday, April 14 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, April 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Fan Fest will include live music, entertainment, photo-ops, meet and greets, and more. Get all the details on the fan fest here.

The Boston Marathon Light Up the Night Projection Show in partnership with Meet Boston at Fairmont Copley Plaza on Friday, April 14 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Saturday, April 15 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Sunday, April 16 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This event will have video projections lighting up the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel. The projection show will celebrate this year’s theme and will play every 15 minutes each evening.

Samuel Adams Run Pub at the Intersection of Boylston Street and Dartmouth Street

Friday, April 14 from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Saturday, April 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Beer Garden will feature games and athlete meet & greets throughout the weekend.

There will also be single day events at the following dates:

Saturday, April 15 - One Boston Day

2023 B.A.A. 5K presented by Point32Health - 8:00 a.m. at the Boston Common

Almost 10,000 participants will take part in the first race of the 2023 B.A.A. Distance Medley, racing 3.1 miles through Back Bay. More information here.

2023 B.A.A. Invitational Mile - 10:30 a.m. at the Boylston Street/Boston Marathon Finish Line

Some of the top milers and student athletes will be competing in the race. Fans can also attend the loop course on Boylston, Newbury, Dartmouth and Exeter Streets. More information here.

One Boston Day of Remembrance - 2:30 p.m. at the Boylston Street Finish Area

The City of Boston and the B.A.A. will honor April 15, 2013 with two remembrance events on Boylston Street.

2023 B.A.A. Relay Challenge - 3:00 p.m. at Boylston Street between Dartmouth & Clarendon Streets

Middle schools and youth programs from around Greater Boston will gather for the B.A.A. Relay Challenge.

B.A.A. Gives Back presented by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund - 7:00 p.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza - This is a Ticketed Event

Red Sox legend David Ortiz will receive the Patriots’ Award and Adrianne Haslet, Para Athlete and Inclusion Advocate, will receive The Dick & Rick Hoyt Award.

MONDAY, APRIL 17 – 127th BOSTON MARATHON RACE DAY

Monday, April 17 - 127th Boston Marathon Race Day

127th Boston Marathon - from Hopkinton to Boston, MA

A field of 30,000 athletes will participate in the 127th running of the Boston Marathon, covering 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston.

Boston Marathon Mile 27 Post-Race Party presented by Samuel Adams - 6:30 p.m. at Fenway Park

Finishers can enjoy America's most beloved ballpark, walk on the warning track, and savor refreshments as they cheers to conquering 26.2 miles.

Tickets for the Post-Race Party here.

It was also announced that Red Sox legend, David Ortiz, will be the Grand Marshal on this edition of the race.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing. In the wake of the bombing, Ortiz gave a rousing speech at Fenway Park on April 20, 2013, before the first Red Sox game after the bombing.

"A leader on the Red Sox from 2003-2016, Ortiz embodied the strength and resilient spirit of Boston both on and off the playing field throughout his career," the B.A.A. said in a statement.

Ortiz will not be running himself on April 17, but will lead the way from Hopkinton to Boston on race morning, as he is being driven to the finish line in time to watch the race champions break the finish line tape on Boylston Street.

The 3-time World Series champion also has a team running in this year's race. Overall, this year's marathon includes 30,000 entrants from 122 countries and every U.S. state.